Auto Club 400 Storylines

Stories to follow in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway, which can be heard live on the Motor Racing Network starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The MRN Pre-Race show will also be streamed live on Facebook.

Rules Package Impact

The full new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rules package is in play this weekend at ACS as it was two weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As was evident in Friday’s controversial qualifying session that saw none of the 12 drivers in the final round post a lap as they waited to get on track in a pack, drafting will be essential for speed and passing. It won’t look like Daytona and Talladega but most expect tight groups of packs will be on display.

Restarts

As is usually the case, restarts will more than likely be the most chaotic times of the race especially at Auto Club Speedway where cars can fan four and five wide across the racing surface. Track position has proven to be even more vital in the early progress of the new rules package and drivers will try to get every spot possible when the opportunity presents itself during restarts.

Track Surface

Auto Club Speedway’s surface is wide but it is also worn. Drivers like the rough surface but it creates a pair of challenges. Navigating over the many seems that dot the track sometimes upset the balance and handling of cars. Plus tire wear and management is essential as the worn asphalt increases that wear. Coupled with the new rules generating more on throttle time, that wear may accelerate even further.

Kyle Busch 200 Wins Pt. 2

Kyle Busch came up one position short of his 200th NASCAR national series win on Saturday when he finished second to Cole Custer in the weekend’s Xfinity Series race. He’ll have a chance to reach the mark Sunday if he can pull off his 53rd career Cup victory.

Truex Jr. Eyes Repeat

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner but because of Friday’s bizarre qualifying session he’ll start from the 27th starting spot. The 2017 Cup Series champion is looking for his first victory since migrating to Joe Gibbs Racing and has scored a couple of second-place finishes in the season’s opening four races. The furthest a race winner has started in 29 previous ACS Cup races was 31st position.

Chevrolet Still Looking

Two Fords and a pair of Toyotas have found Victory Lane so far in this 2019 Cup Series campaign leaving Chevrolet shut out so far. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson is considered a favorite Sunday after finishing first and second in the last two races at the track. His CGR teammate Kurt Busch will start 21st with some ground to make up. Austin Dillon’s Camaro is on the pole with fellow Chevy driver Chase Elliott also in the top 10 starting ninth.