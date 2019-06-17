Getty Images

Pete Pistone distributes this week’s checkered and black flags following the weekend of racing at Iowa Speedway.

Checkered Flags

Christopher Bell

He didn’t just win Sunday’s Xfinity Series race he dominated the race by sweeping all the stages. Bell led 186 laps to score win number four of the season.

Harrison Burton

A third-place finish in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race followed by a fourth-place run in his second start in the Xfinity Series. It was a very impressive afternoon to say the least for the young driver who continues to make a name for himself.

Chandler Smith

Speaking of impressive weekends, Smith won Friday night’s ARCA race at Madison International Speedway and promptly came to Iowa and led 55 laps early in the Truck Series race before radio issues and a pit road speeding penalty. He was able to bring his Kyle Busch Motorsports truck home to a solid eighth-place finish.

Zane Smith

A good day for guys named Smith. Zane made the most of one of his limited JR Motorsports starts to come home fifth in the Xfinity Series race.

Race Lengths

The Truck Series opener clicked off at 1 hour and 40 minutes. The Xfinity Series followed suit at 2 hours and 19 minutes. That’s a snappy doubleheader given the circumstances thrown at the weekend by Mother Nature.

Black Flags

Ross Chastain

Chastain will go down in history as the first driver NASCAR stripped of a win in decades. His truck was too low in post-race inspection and despite leading 141 of 200 laps and crossing the finish line first, Chastain got dropped to last place giving Brett Moffitt the official victory.

Johnny Sauter

NASCAR has no choice but to suspend Sauter at least one race for his actions against Austin Hill. Even if you can understand Sauter’s anger and frustration, the sanctioning body has to clamp down on using vehicles as weapons on track especially under a caution flag.

Austin Hill

He’s no angel in the matter and has gotten under Sauter’s skin in recent weeks and rightfully so. Hill needs to take a step (or two) back in his aggressive driving unless he’s ready for more of what Sauter dished out Sunday in Iowa.

JR Motorsports

The team keeps showing consistency with decent finishes but it’s hard to believe there is only one win on the board so far this year with Michael Annett’s Daytona win to start the year. There is no doubt JR Motorsports is the victim of its past successes but as the calendar heads toward July the team needs to put some W’s on the board.

Weather

The pattern of the season continued with stormy and wet weather postponing Saturday’s Truck Series race to Sunday. At this point it’s hard to remember a weekend that hasn’t had at least the threat of rain.

