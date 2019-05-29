There are four races ahead for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in the month of June. The quartet of tracks set to host NASCAR’s top series could not be more different from one another.

The stretch that features Pocono Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway will throw a variety of challenges at drivers and teams.

Pocono’s 2.5-mile triangle is one of the most unique stops on the calendar. The “Tricky Triangle,” with its three distinctly different turns and long, sweeping straightaways provides a puzzle every time NASCAR visits the Pennsylvania track. In a season that features a still moving target new rules package, the degree of difficulty will only increase.

When the checkered flag flies at Pocono this Sunday, the traveling NASCAR circus heads to the Irish Hills of Michigan for the first of two visits. The high-speed, two-mile track has built a reputation for two and three-wide racing and strategy, with fuel mileage deciding more than its share of Michigan races. The lower horsepower, added downforce cars will have this time around should in theory escalate both scenarios.

After a Father’s Day weekend break that will see the Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series in action at Iowa Speedway, the Cup Series heads to the west coast again for the first road course race of 2019. But there’s a new wrinkle to this year’s trek to Sonoma Raceway, which is actually a return to an old wrinkle.

Rather than using the 10-turn, 1.990-mile (3.203-kilometer) track layout that has been utilized for more than the last two decades, the series will return to the full 12-turn, 2.52-mile (4.056-kilometer) track layout of the Sonoma Raceway road course. A return of the famous “Carousel,”

A stretch than runs from Turn 4, down through Turns 5 and 6 and navigates a more than 200-degree radius turn before dropping onto the raceway’s longest straightaway into the Turn 7 hairpin highlights this year’s race.

Finally the month ends at Chicagoland Speedway, which hosted arguably the most exciting race of last season that featured a rough and tumble last lap battle between Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson for the win. The worn out surface, the track’s original asphalt since it opened in 2001, is a favorite of drivers who embrace the opportunity to slip and slide around the 1.5-mile layout.

A lack of variety in the Cup schedule has been a concern for many fans who covet diversity. A plethora of 1.5-mile tracks on the calendar sometimes makes that a difficult proposition. But for those looking for a consecutive series of different kinds of tracks, June should make them swoon.

The opinions expressed here are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Motor Racing Network.