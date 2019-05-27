Getty Images

Race Recap and Results

Hendrick Motorsports drivers all turned in top-10 finishes in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott (4th), Alex Bowman (7th), Jimmie Johnson (8th) and William Byron (9th) gave Hendrick four drivers in the top-10 in the 600 for the first time in history. The last time all four from the Hendrick stable wound up with top-10 finishes was at Texas in 2016.

Elliott recorded his fourth straight top-five finish of the season.

“We had a really solid car,” he said. “It was a solid race all around. We just needed a little bit more there at the end and needed to not give up control to get to (race winner) Martin (Truex Jr.) in those last 40 to 50 laps. We just needed to finish a little stronger.

“I think I have some work to do on my end to make sure I’m keeping up with the track, giving the right information and not getting behind. I feel like I’ve made some mistakes the last couple of weeks and have just gotten a little off.”

Bowman fought back from making contact with the wall earlier in the race.

“The guys did a really good job of getting our car better,” he said. “We got up towards the front and then late there I decided to get up in the fence and tear the right side off of it. I’m really glad we were able to fix it, overcome a flat right rear, and still end up 7th. I just need to not make that mistake and we definitely had a top five car.”

Johnson also had an encounter with the wall but overall he thinks his team is running much better.

“Yeah, we have,” Johnson said. “And we took a more basic approach to things this weekend and they really paid off well in the race for us.”

Polesitter Byron agrees with Johnson’s assessment.

“It seems like we’re getting better, for sure,” Byron said. “With all four of us (Hendrick Motorsports teammates) in the top 10 is pretty good. And we’ll just work from there.”