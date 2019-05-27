Getty Images

Race Recap and Results

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recorded his first top-five finish of the season in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Stenhouse Jr. finished fifth for his second top 10 and third finish of 11th or better in the four races at 1.5-mile tracks with the 550 horsepower rules package with aero ducts.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been up there contending like that with caliber of a car,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “That’s something to build on. We still have to get more consistent throughout the race. Having a car like that at the end, we need to be able to have stage points throughout the whole race.”

The finish came after Stenhouse spun through the turf on the frontstretch after contact from Kyle Busch on Lap 87. He was running fourth at the time of the contact. When the sun went down, Stenhouse’s car came to life and he was able to score points in the third stage.

“We were able to catch up with where our car needed to be,” Stenhouse said about early adjustments to the car. “I felt like we had a really strong car the last 200 laps and proud to finally get a top five with it.”

Stenhouse gained two spots in the standings and now sits 19th after race No. 13.

“All in all, a great night for us, a good points night, and we just have to keep this momentum going that we started at Kansas.”