Getty Images

Pete Pistone distributes this week’s checkered and black flags following the weekend of racing at Martinsville Speedway.

Checkered Flags

Brad Keselowski

You don’t see domination the way Keselowski dished it out Sunday too often in today’s NASCAR world. The Team Penske driver led 446 laps the most in a Cup win since Kyle Petty paced the field for 484 at Rockingham 30 years ago.

Kyle Busch

He hasn’t finished worst than sixth in any NASCAR national series event this year and turned in a Truck Series win and third-place Cup Series effort at Martinsville. And in typical Busch fashion, he was disappointed in the outcome.

Ryan Blaney

That’s three straight top-five finishes for Blaney after his fourth-place run Sunday in the STP 500. Team Penske has three wins on the board between Keselowski (2) and Joey Logano and Blaney does not appear too far off from joining his teammates as a winner.

Stewart-Haas Racing

All four of the team’s drivers found their way to top-10 finishes led by Kevin Harvick’s sixth-place run. While SHR has yet to put a win on the board, the organization’s strength and consistency to start the year remains impressive.

Martinsville Speedway

It may sound cliché to some but it is the absolute truth – there is nothing like Martinsville Speedway. A track that has been part of the NASCAR world since the very beginning, Martinsville is the perfect mix of the sport’s origins with today. In an era when fans clamor for more short tracks, Martinsville should be embraced every time the track opens its gates.

Black Flags

Jimmie Johnson

The once king of Martinsville has fallen on hard times. Since winning for the ninth time in his career two years ago, Johnson has struggled mightily at the Virginia short track. It was even more evident Sunday when Johnson finished 24th, two laps off the pace.

Erik Jones

Tough outing for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver who after contact racing with Kyle Larson cut a tire that caused significant damage to his Toyota. After a strong start to the year, Jones has fallen on some hard luck of late.

Daniel Hemric

The freshman driver has also been the victim of hard times and bad luck in recent weeks. Hemric suffered all sorts of challenges over the weekend from qualifying 28th to finishing 27th when the checkered flag flew.

William Byron

After qualifying sixth, Byron was put into a hole when his car failed pre-race qualifying Sunday morning and was sent to the rear of the field. The sophomore driver was mired in traffic all day and could do no better than finish 22nd.

Front Row Motorsports

All three of the team’s drivers suffered through a variety of problems Sunday ranging from contact with the wall to mechanical/tire gremlins. It ended with poor finishes for David Ragan (25th), Matt Tifft (29th) and Michael McDowell (31st).

The opinions expressed here are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Motor Racing Network.