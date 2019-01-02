This is the first of a series of articles looking at some of driver changes for the 2019 NASCAR season.

Kurt Busch

No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

The 2004 Cup Series champion will change addresses again next year as Busch moves from Stewart-Haas Racing to take the spot formerly piloted by Jamie McMurray. Busch spent five years with SHR but it was time to move on as he Tweeted to officially announce his decision last month: “The stats add up… 6 wins, 11 poles, 37 top 5’s, 90 top 10’s and more than 1,900 laps led. Unfortunately, it’s not in the cards for me to stay. I’m looking forward to the future and new opportunities ahead.” He’ll now pair up with Kyle Larson as Chip Ganassi Racing looks to move on from a disappointing 2018 that saw both Larson and McMurray go winless.

Ryan Newman

No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Newman had been with Richard Childress Racing since 2014 but the veteran will have a new home in 2019 with Roush Fenway Racing. “I’m at a position where I’ve never wanted to stop, I’ve never wanted to quit, never wanted to retire, and I want to win a championship,” Newman said. Newman has won 18 races in his career, including eight in the 2003 season. He finished second to Kevin Harvick in the 2014 championship race. But he missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons and will look to end that drought replacing the tandem of Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth for team owner Jack Roush.

Daniel Hemric

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Newman’s departure at Richard Childress Racing opened up a seat for Hemric, who will run for Cup Series Rookie of the Year after spending the last two seasons in the Xfinity Series. Hemric spent two years in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series before moving up to the Xfinity Series. “Ever since I was a kid growing up in Kannapolis, I followed and rooted for RCR,” said Hemric. “I enjoyed competing against Austin (Dillon) and Ty (Dillon) years ago and we became close friends along the way. My dream has always been to race for championships in the NASCAR Cup Series. I have worked hard to get here and those who know me and have supported me, know I take nothing for granted.”

Martin Truex Jr.

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The 2017 Cup Series champion was a driver without a home when team owner Barney Visser announced plans to shutter Furniture Row Racing at the end of the 2018 season citing lack of sponsorship and funding. So Truex Jr. and championship-winning crew chief migrate to the Mother Ship of Joe Gibbs Racing after working together in an affiliate relationship with the team while with JGR. Truex Jr. displaces Daniel Suarez, who is expected to take the open SHR seat vacated by Kurt Busch.

Corey Lajoie

No. 32 GoFas Racing Ford

Matt DiBenedetto drove this ride for the last two years and will move to Leavine Family Racing this season. That opened the door for third generation driver Lajoie who will step in and get a full-time Cup Series shot. “The most success in my career has been behind the wheel of a Ford from the ARCA and K&N series, so I’m ready to jump into that mean-looking Ford Mustang this season,” Lajoie said. “Also, some of my best results in the Cup series have been with (crew chief) Randy (Cox) on the box. There couldn’t be a better guy to lead our team.”