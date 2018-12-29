Road to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup: Part 4

See Also: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3

This is the fourth of a five-part series recapping the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Race Story and Results | Photos

The month of July concluded in the Pocono mountains, where Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch posted the fastest times in qualifying – but were two of 13 cars to fail post-qualifying inspection. They started back in 28th and 29th, but charged to the front right away.

By the end of Stage 1, both were in the top five and Harvick won Stage 2. By the close of the race, though, Kyle Busch had assumed a commanding lead as Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones and Harvick fought for the runner up spot.

Kyle Busch earned his sixth victory of the season and the 49th of his cup series career – tying Tony Stewart’s career total. Busch left Pocono with a 58-point advantage over second-place Harvick in the Cup Series standings with fove races remaining before the playoffs.

Chase Elliott captured his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Elliott held off Martin Truex Jr. in a thrilling battle for the lead on Sunday finally scoring his first Cup win in career start number 99. Truex finally ran out of fuel near the end of the last lap allowing Elliott to cruise to the checkered flag.

Elliott scored the 250th win for Hendrick Motorsports and became the fourth driver to get his first career Cup win at Watkins Glen.

Race Story and Results | Photos

Kevin Harvick dominated the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway to score his seventh Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.

Harvick led 108 of the day’s 200 laps to win for the 44th time in the Cup Series and tied Bill Elliott for 17th on the all-time win list.

Race Story and Results | Photos

Mid-August always brings one of the Cup Series wildest events – the Bristol Night Race.

The caution-filled event caused trouble for two of the “big three” as Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were caught up in accidents. Truex finished 30th and Kyle Busch was 20th. Kevin Harvick, who was never a factor, ended the night in 10th.

Kurt Busch – to that point winless on the season – secured his spot in the playoffs by earning his sixth Bristol victory.

Race Story and Results | Photos

Brad Keselowski won the Bojangles’ Southern 500 to complete the weekend sweep at Darlington Raceway.

After the No. 2 Team got him off pit road first on the final pit stop under the sixth and final caution, Keselowski was able to lead the final 22 laps behind the wheel of the throwback Miller Genuine Draft Ford en route to the checkered flag.

Keselowski led a total of 24 laps to score his 25th career win and first since Talladega in October 2017 (29 starts between).

Race Story and Results | Photos

Brad Keselowski won the rain-delayed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard.

Keselowski followed up his Bojangles’ Southern 500 victory at Darlington Raceway with another crown jewel win taking the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

It was also the first Brickyard 400 win for team owner Roger Penske, who can now add the trophy to his record 17 Indianapolis 500 victories.

Keselowski had to battle Denny Hamlin for the win in the closing laps in an intense duel that saw the duo make contact more than once before the race was settled.

Because of rain all weekend long the race started without drivers having any practice or qualifying laps on track. Two competition cautions were built in to check tire wear but once things got going drivers settled in and the pack of on track time was not an issue.

Kyle Busch, who finished eighth, won the regular season points championship.

Race Story and Results | Photos