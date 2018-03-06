Getty Images

CONCORD, N.C. – Motor Racing Network – “The Voice of NASCAR” – welcomes Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto to the booth as guest analyst of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 200 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz.

The ISM Raceway NASCAR weekend marks the return of MRN to the full weekend, after NASCAR Camping World Truck Series broadcasts over the last two weekends. DiBenedetto will join veteran announcers Dan Hubbard and Steve Post in the booth. Justin Allgaier is the defending race winner.

“I think the fans are going to love the insight Matt is going to bring our broadcast on Saturday,” said Chris Schwartz, vice president ISC/MRN. “He has a large fan following, especially on Reddit, because of his genuine personality and clever wit. It’s going to be fun listening in.”

HARVICK 100

MRN will feature a special audio tribute to Kevin Harvick and his 100 wins at NASCAR’s top levels. The feature being produced by NMPA winning producer Rich Culbreth includes famous race calls and key moments during Harvick’s rise to one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers. The piece will debut during MENCS practice, heard live on MRN.com and replayed during the pre-race show for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway, heard on 394 radio stations nationwide.

Three-In-A-Row

While Harvick may be trying to close out a third straight MENCS win, this weekend’s NASCAR races in Phoenix will mark the first of three straight weeks for MRN on the air waves. After ISM Raceway, the network will have coverage at Auto Club Speedway of Southern California and then make the trip back east for the STP 500 at Martinsville Raceway. It’s not the longest streak in 2018 for MRN though. Five straight broadcasts is the mark that will happen twice during the networks 28 race MENCS broadcast schedule.

MRN Presents – ’93 Season…25 Years Later

Episode 3 of a 10-part podcast documenting the 1993 Cup season debuted this week at MRN.com and wherever podcasts can be downloaded and heard. In this episode, Dale Earnhardt gets his first win of the season at Darlington and we highlight the short track dominance of NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, as the “blue deuce” wins back-to-back at Bristol and North Wilkesboro. And the sport faces one of its darkest days. Hear from crew chief Paul Andrews, Kyle Petty and Mark Martin on the loss of 1992 champion Alan Kulwicki. This is a “can’t miss” episode of MRN Presents- The ’93 Season….25 Years Later. Click to Listen