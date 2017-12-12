Share:

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that Rheem will sponsor Christopher Bell and Ryan Preece in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2018.

Rheem, a 10 year NASCAR sponsor, will have NASCAR’s 2017 Camping World Truck Series Champion Christopher Bell at the wheel for 23 races in JGR’s No. 20 Toyota Camry and break-through sensation Ryan Preece in the No. 18 Toyota Camry for 10 races.

“We are delighted to partner with Joe Gibbs Racing. Joe Gibbs’ life, business accomplishments and his company’s values fit well with Rheem’s culture of innovation, integrity and philanthropy. We are also pleased to join JGR’s partner family comprised of some of the world’s most successful, innovative companies that are also committed to leading and winning. We look forward to working and winning with Coach Gibbs and his team,” said Chris Peel, Rheem President and COO.

The Rheem and Ruud brands will represent the company’s family of quality brands on NASCAR race tracks in 2018 as Rheem kicks off its second decade of racing with two new paint schemes. The new designs are intended to say ‘thanks to NASCAR fans for allowing us to support the sport you love’ as well as promising that ‘Rheem is taking leading and winning to a whole new level.’

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rheem,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “They have built a winning company in their industry with many of the same attributes we hold valuable at our race team. Rheem has a long history in our sport and they understand what it takes to be successful. We think Christopher (Bell) and Ryan (Preece) will represent them well both on and off the track.”

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have a partner like Rheem come on board and support me as we run for the Championship as well as Rookie of the Year honors in the XFINITY Series in 2018,” said Bell. “Rheem is at the top of their business and they know racing having supported the sport for so long. I’m proud to have the opportunity to represent them.”

Rheem is a global leader in advanced technology and the planet’s only manufacturer producing heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products. Founded in 1925, the Rheem mission today is still simple: help families everywhere enjoy a new degree of comfort with solutions that keep them cool in the summer, warm in the winter and enjoying hot water year-round. For nearly a century, Rheem has designed, developed, and manufactured products that make lives safer, more comfortable and more productive while delivering quality, value, and reliability to homes and businesses across the globe.

“My family has worked in the HVAC business, so we know first-hand that Rheem is the leader in this industry,” said Preece. “I’m thrilled to have them on board with me for 10 races next year and hope to keep them at the front of the field where they belong.”

The Rheem Camry will officially hit the track with Christopher Bell at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17, 2018 for the PowerShares QQQ 300. The Ruud Camry will debut in Atlanta on February 24. Ryan Preece debuts for Rheem in Fontana, Calif., on March 17.