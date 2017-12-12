Chip Ganassi Racing has signed John Hunter Nemechek to drive its No. 42 Chevrolet in multiple NASCAR XFINITY Series races in 2018. (Credit: Chip Ganassi Racing)

CONCORD, N.C. – Chip Ganassi Racing has signed John Hunter Nemechek to drive its No. 42 Chevrolet in multiple NASCAR XFINITY Series races in 2018.

Nemechek, 20, will work with veteran crew chief Mike Shiplett, who has led the team for the last four seasons. Sponsorship will come from Colorado-based Fire Alarm Services, Inc.

Nemechek, son of 1992 XFINITY Series champion Joe Nemechek, has been competing in the Camping World Truck Series since 2013. In the season just completed last month, Nemechek qualified for the playoffs as the No. 3 seed with two wins and finished eighth in the final standings.

"Chip Ganassi Racing's cars and organization were the talk of the garage in 2017 and I hope to play a part in continuing their run of success in 2018 and beyond," he said. "Fire Alarm Services has been a supporter of my career since 2016 at our family-owned team. I'm grateful to (owners) Shannon and Connie Smith. I also want to thank my father for all he's done to help grow my passion for racing."

Nemechek made his Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway in 2013 at the age of 16. He claimed his first win at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, when he was named the series’ Most Popular Driver. Nemechek moved to full-time driving duties in 2016 and 2017, where he qualified for the playoffs both years.

"We're happy to have John Hunter join our organization," said team owner Chip Ganassi. "We had a very successful 2017 with our XFINITY program and look to improve upon that."

The No. 42 team finished fifth in the owner standings in 2017 with a number of different drivers behind the wheel. Brennan Poole also carried the organization into the post-season as the fifth seed among 12 competitors, driving the No. 48 entry to a ninth-place finish in the final standings.