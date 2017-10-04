RCR Xfinity Crew Chief Gets Four-Race Suspension

October 3, 2017 | 6:08 P.M. EST

D.Hemric

NASCAR has handed Richard Childress Racing's Danny Stockman Jr., Xfinity Series crew chief for Daniel Hemric, a four-race suspension for a rule violation last weekend at Dover. (Photo: Getty Images)

NASCAR has handed Richard Childress Racing Xfinity Series crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. a four-race suspension for a rule violation last weekend at Dover International Speedway.

During post-race inspection on Saturday, it was determined that there was a loss or separation of ballast that had been added to Daniel Hemric's No. 21 Chevrolet during the Drive Sober 200. Car chief Clint Almquist and engineer Luke Mason also received four-race suspensions.

Hemric started ninth and finished fourth at "The Monster Mile."

Five crew chiefs across NASCAR's three national series were fined for improperly installed lug nuts on the following drivers' vehicles: Erik Jones and Clint Bowyer in the Monster Energy Series, Jones and Brennan Poole in the Xfinity Series, and Matt Crafton in the Camping World Truck Series.

