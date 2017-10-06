An announcement regarding sponsorship and crew chief for Tifft and the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro will come at a later date. (Photo: Getty Images)

WELCOME, N.C. - Richard Childress Racing has signed Matt Tifft to a multi-year agreement to join RCR's NASCAR XFINITY Series driver lineup. Tifft will pilot the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro beginning in 2018 and will compete for the 2018 driver championship. The 21-year-old driver is currently a contender in the XFINITY Series Playoffs in his rookie season.

Tifft, a native of Hinckley, Ohio, has made 70 starts across NASCAR's top three national touring series dating back to 2013, including 39 in the XFINITY Series. Tifft's racing background includes dirt late model and super late model racing on dirt tracks in Ohio and Michigan. His asphalt racing experience includes 26 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and 25 starts in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. Tifft was awarded Rookie of the Year honors in the ARCA Racing Midwest Tour.

"I am very appreciative and grateful for the opportunity to race for a championship and grow as a driver under one the most successful and historic teams in NASCAR," said Tifft. "RCR has a long history of developing partnerships through its XFINITY Series program. I am looking forward to being a part of the family and applying what I have learned in my first full-time XFINITY Series season while continuing to grow with the goal of competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in the future."

"Matt is a talented race car driver and an even better young man," said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. "I've watched him race for the past few years and we were impressed by his ability. We look forward to welcoming Matt to our XFINITY Series program and having him compete for a championship with RCR."

An announcement regarding sponsorship and crew chief for Tifft and the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro will come at a later date.