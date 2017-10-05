Daniel Hemric will return to Richard Childress Racing for the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series, staying behind the wheel of the No. 21 Chevrolet. (Photo: Getty Images)

WELCOME, N.C. - Daniel Hemric will return to Richard Childress Racing for the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series, staying behind the wheel of the No. 21 Chevrolet.

"I've learned a lot from Richard both about racing and life in general, many lessons I'll never forget," said Hemric, now in the final weeks of his rookie season.

During the 2017 regular season, Hemric earned five top-five finishes, two stage wins and won a pole at Richmond Raceway in April - securing the No. 4 post-season seed. Hemric is fifth in the playoff standings entering Saturday's Drive for the Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"Daniel works hard at being the best racecar driver he can possibly be," Childress said. "There aren't many other drivers that have a work ethic like he does. He's constantly in the shop meeting with his crew chief, our engineers, the simulation team and his teammates to understand how to get better. Daniel is an excellent ambassador for RCR's partners. He carries himself well, treats everyone with respect and understands the importance of sponsorship."