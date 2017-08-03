Share:

William Byron and JR Motorsports will honor the memory of Ricky Hendrick with a throwback paint scheme in the Sept. 2 VFW Sport Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway.

The car, unveiled Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will look similar to the car and truck - that was sponsored by GMAC Financial - that Hendrick drove. He won the Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway in 2001. Byron's sponsor, Liberty University, will be on the car for the Darlington race.

"To represent Ricky Hendrick and everything his family has done for this sport is a huge honor," Byron said.



Ricky Hendrick, son of JRM co-owner Rick Hendrick and his wife Linda, was among those lost in the tragic plane crash on Oct. 24, 2004.