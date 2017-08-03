Byron to Honor Memory of Ricky Hendrick

August 2, 2017 | 2:30 P.M. EST

William Byron
Share:
Print
Email
Share

William Byron and JR Motorsports will honor the memory of Ricky Hendrick with a throwback paint scheme in the Sept. 2 VFW Sport Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway.

The car, unveiled Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will look similar to the car and truck - that was sponsored by GMAC Financial - that Hendrick drove. He won the Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway in 2001. Byron's sponsor, Liberty University, will be on the car for the Darlington race.

"To represent Ricky Hendrick and everything his family has done for this sport is a huge honor," Byron said.

Ricky Hendrick, son of JRM co-owner Rick Hendrick and his wife Linda, was among those lost in the tragic plane crash on Oct. 24, 2004.

Related Topics:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Next MRN Broadcast

On Air Now
Aug. 3, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Upcoming XFINITY Broadcasts

View Calendar

Photos

  • First XFINITY Win for Preece
  • First XFINITY Win for Preece
  • First XFINITY Win for Preece
  • First XFINITY Win for Preece
  • First XFINITY Win for Preece
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Lilly Diabetes 250
  • Alsco 300
  • Alsco 300
  • Alsco 300
  • Alsco 300
  • Alsco 300
  • Alsco 300
  • Alsco 300
  • Alsco 300
  • Alsco 300
  • Alsco 300
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • American Ethanol E15 250
  • Irish Hills 250
  • Irish Hills 250
You may unsubscribe at any time.
Motor Racing Network
555 MRN Drive
Concord, NC 28027
www.mrn.com/Footer/Contact-Us.aspx
(704)262-6700
feedback@mrn.com

© 2017 MRN. All Rights Reserved

FacebookTwitterDiggDeliciousLinkedInGoogle BookmarksYahoo BookmarksLive (MSN)

ISC Track Sites