Rain has postponed the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway to Saturday at 12 noon (ET).

Rain hit the track on Lap 11 with Blake Koch in the lead and stopped the race for 90 minutes before it was officially postponed.

Motor Racing Network's coverage will resume at 12 p.m. (ET).

Tickets for both the Coke Zero 400 and Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 will be honored and guests will be permitted to enter the stadium beginning at 11 a.m. Ticket holders for the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 will have priority for their assigned seat until the completion of the race. Following the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, ticket holders for the Coke Zero 400 will have priority on their assigned seat.



If a Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 ticket holder leaves the facility following the race, they will not be granted re-admission without the purchase of a Coke Zero 400 ticket.



In addition, guests who have purchased UNOH Fanzone admission for either race will be allowed into the UNOH Fanzone beginning at 10:30 a.m.



Any race tickets purchased from this point forward will provide stadium admission for both races beginning at 11 a.m.



Tickets for the 59th annual Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

