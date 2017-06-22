The team was issued a L1 penalty after the splitter was not flat on Denny Hamlin's race-winning Toyota. (Photo: Getty Images)

NASCAR has suspended Joe Gibbs Racing XFINITY Series crew chief Chris Gabehart for two races following the No. 20 team's win last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

The team was issued a L1 penalty after the splitter was not flat on Denny Hamlin's race-winning Toyota. Also, the team has been assessed with the loss of 25 owner points and Gabehart was fined $25,000.

Bruce Cook, crew chief of the No. 02 in the Camping World Truck Series was also suspended, but for one race, after the truck's post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. The team was also assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points. Austin Hill finished 14th in the race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Both finishes in each series were encumbered.

Additionally, Jeff Meendering, crew chief of the No. 00 Ford for driver Cole Custer in the XFINITY Series, was fined $5,000 for a lug nut violation.