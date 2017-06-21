New Role for Rogers at JGR

June 19, 2017 | 4:05 P.M. EST

Dave Rogers

Rogers had previously served as the crew chief for Daniel Suarez and the No. 19 team before taking a personal leave of absence in March of this season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Joe Gibbs Racing has named Dave Rogers technical director for its NASCAR XFINITY Series Operations.

Rogers had previously served as the crew chief for the No. 19 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team before taking a personal leave of absence in March of this season. He will work closely with JGR’s Executive Vice President Steve deSouza in all aspects of competition across the organization’s XFINITY Series program.

“I really appreciate the support I’ve received over the past couple of months allowing me to take care of what I needed to in my personal life,” said Rogers. “This position really excites me and I’m looking forward to working closely with Steve (deSouza), our crew chiefs and everyone in our XFINITY Series shop on all aspects of competition.” 

 

Related Topics:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

