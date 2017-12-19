Share:

With "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opening in theatres today, Motor Racing Network takes a look at some of the past Star Wars-themed paint schemes that have taken to the track over the years.

Jeff Gordon ran a "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace"/Pepsi-sponsored car (not pictured) in the XFINITY Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway 10 days after the movie was released on May 19, 1999. Pepsi and Gordon partnered up again in the Cup Series in 2005 for a special "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" paint scheme at Talladega Superspeedway. In that race, Gordon had Yoda on the hood of his No. 24 Chevrolet and scored the victory, which marked the 72nd of 93 wins in his storied career. Prior to the race, Gordon posed for photos by the car on pit road with Darth Vader and two Stormtroopers.

"Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones" was on John Andretti's No. 43 Dodge at Charlotte for the 2002 Coca-Cola 600 and featured a number of characters including Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and Clone troopers.

Dale Jarrett (not pictured) and Elliott Sadler ran Star Wars-themed cars for the release of Episode III in 2005 with Yates Racing. M&M's, which was Sadler's sponsor at the time, partnered with Jarrett's sponsor, UPS, for the April race at Phoenix International Raceway and formed the "M-Pire." Jarrett and Sadler each drove M&M's cars, and were split by the good and dark side of the Force - with Sadler representing the dark side with M&M's characters dressed up as Darth Vader and Stormtroopers.

Kyle Busch, driving for Hendrick Motorsports at the time, raced a Kellogg's Episode III-themed car at Richmond International Raceway, five days before the movie was released in 2005.

With Episode VII falling in the NASCAR off-season, Star Wars was still able to hit the track in 2015 in the XFINITY Series season finale, with driver Erik Jones, at Homestead-Miami Speedway through the previous month’s release of the "Star Wars: Battlefront" video game.