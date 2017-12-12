Blaney sported a Star Wars hat during a test session at Chicagoland Speedway earlier this year.

Share:

Ryan Blaney will get to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" before its released in theatres on Dec. 15.

With the help of NASCAR, Blaney will attend the world premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday. The early viewing is important because Blaney will be on a cruise when the movie makes its official debut.

"I'm pumped up to go out there," Blaney said. "I went to the 'Justice League' premiere after Phoenix and NASCAR hooked that up. I begged them to go to the 'Force Awakens' premiere and we couldn't make it happen. It's pretty cool we could make this happen. It's going to be great."

Blaney quickly became a Star Wars fan growing up after seeing his first movie in the series - "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace."

"I was six or seven and at the time, your mind is kind of developing of what you like and don’t like, and it's just something I liked and got hooked on," Blaney said.

Blaney can often be found wearing a Star Wars t-shirt or hat. He even wore a Star Wars-themed tie with his tuxedo to the NASCAR XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series Banquet in 2015.