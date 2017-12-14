Matt Kenseth’s 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season could turn out to be his last. (Photo: Getty Images)

Matt Kenseth’s 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season could turn out to be his last.

Kenseth turned in a strong, if not spectacular, campaign that included a playoff berth and one trip to Victory Lane, the 39th win of his Cup Series career. But Joe Gibbs Racing opted not to sign Kenseth to a contract extension and with no full-time ride for 2018, the former series champion may have come to the end of his career.

"There are not a lot of people that get to go out like this," Kenseth said after his win at Phoenix Raceway in November. "It’s not that there haven't been any opportunities and nothing open, it’s just that nothing really felt right to me.

"I probably fought it for too long, looked at different opportunities and thought about doing something different. But then, I embraced it."

Kenseth qualified for the playoffs thanks to a consistent regular season. Despite not winning, he accumulated enough points to get a chance to run for a second crown. However, he did not advance to The Championship 4 in Miami to have the chance at title No. 2. Kenseth was eliminated from contention at Kansas Speedway. Too many crew members over the wall to work on his damaged car on pit road effectively ended not just his race but his championship aspirations.

"We missed a head count, there," said crew chief Jason Ratcliffe. "In the heat of battle ... when you get to pit road really quickly, you have a little less time to communicate. We had a game plan that worked well for us all year, but I don’t know if somebody missed the call or I didn't communicate properly."

Undaunted, Kenseth continued to compete for wins despite being knocked out of the playoff picture and that persistence finally paid off when he took the checkered flag in Phoenix.

"I don’t know what to say except, 'Thank the Lord!' " Kenseth said, fighting back tears in an emotional celebration after ending a 51-race winless streak. "I've had an amazing journey. I know I’m a big baby right now. Everybody dreams of going out a winner and we won today."

Kenseth’s 2017 stat line adds up to one victory, 10 top fives and 18 top-10 finishes with a pair of poles. He finished seventh in the final standings. But now, without a competitive ride available, it appears that the Wisconsin native will ride off into the sunset.

"At the end of the day, people make up their minds," Kenseth said when asked about his legacy in the sport. "Some people are going to like you, some people aren’t. Some people are going to respect you, some people won’t.

"I did the best I could every week. Didn’t always do the right thing, that’s for sure, but raced as hard as I could and at the time, I always felt like I was trying to do the right thing and gave it my all every time I went to the racetrack. That's all I could do."

