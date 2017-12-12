Kyle Busch scored his second victory in the prestigious Super Late Model race.

Share:

Kyle Busch won Sunday's 50th annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. for his second victory in the prestigious Super Late Model race.

Busch, who started 15th, ran third for the majority of the second half of the race before passing Bubba Pollard for second with with 22 laps remaining and then Jeff Choquette for the race lead with 16 laps to go en route to the checkered flag.

"This is huge," Busch said. "Everybody dreams about winning a Snowball Derby. It feels really good today because we had such a good car on the long runs and we outran those guys. We were able to drive through and pass them, it wasn't a short sprint to the end on tires, or anything like that. I couldn't be prouder of everyone at Kyle Busch Motorsports for the hard work they put in to bringing home this win."

KBM collected its third Tom Dawson Trophy. In addition to Busch's win in 2009, the organization visited Victory Lane with Erik Jones in 2013. Busch was one of three entries from Kyle Busch Motorsports in this year's race with Noah Gragson finishing 12th and Cole Rouse coming home 25th after a cut tire.

"It was fun racing against Choquette - he was in the mix the last time that I was here when Erik Jones won," Busch said. "It was also fun racing against Bubba as always - he's one of the best that there is. It was so much fun to be able to put our car on top today."

Busch's victory came fresh off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Las Vegas. He hopped on a plane from Vegas late Thursday night and arrived in Pensacola just prior to the start of Friday's first practice session. Although he had a disappointing qualifying effort, Busch and crew chief Rudy Fugle worked on getting good long-run speed in his Phoenix Construction Toyota in final practice and it helped pay off on Sunday.

Gragson, who competed full-time for KBM in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season and scored a win at Martinsville Speedway, made his third start this season for the KBM Super Late Model team. Prior to today's race, he scored a victory in one of the crown jewels of Super Late Model racing, the Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway.