New Look for LFR's No. 95 Car

December 19, 2017 | 11:05 A.M. EST

Kasey Kahne

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will also sport a new number font for the 95 to signal the next chapter for the team. (Photo: Thomas Lanahan)

The No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet will have a new look in 2018 when Kasey Kahne takes over behind the wheel.

Today at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, LFR unvieled the new paint scheme that Kahne will drive with sponsorship from Procore.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will also sport a new number font for the 95 to signal the next chapter for the team.

