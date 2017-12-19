New Look for LFR's No. 95 Car
December 19, 2017 | 11:05 A.M. EST
The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will also sport a new number font for the 95 to signal the next chapter for the team. (Photo: Thomas Lanahan)
Today at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, LFR unvieled the new paint scheme that Kahne will drive with sponsorship from Procore.
The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will also sport a new number font for the 95 to signal the next chapter for the team.
Check it out, @KaseyKahne fans!— NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 19, 2017
Take a look at his sweet new ride for 2018 with @LFR95. pic.twitter.com/bOToCtKo6n
