DARLINGTON, S.C. – In year four of its award-winning throwback platform, Darlington Raceway will be celebrating “Seven Decades of NASCAR” for its 2018 campaign.

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will be celebrated during the track’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® and NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 weekend on Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

Today, December 14, marks NASCAR’s 70th birthday, as the first meeting at the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach, Fla., took place on this day in 1947, a meeting that eventually led to the official formation of NASCAR on Feb. 21, 1948.

Throwback weekend will honor specific moments in each decade of the sport’s storied history, many of which occurred at Darlington Raceway. Recognizing many special iconic memories in NASCAR over the past 70 years will give industry stakeholders and fans an opportunity to honor the sport in a variety of different ways.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Darlington Raceway and the NASCAR industry to celebrate the sport over a seven decade period during our 2018 throwback weekend,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “We have been era specific the past three years, so we felt it was important to recognize the 70th anniversary of NASCAR with our ‘Seven Decades of NASCAR’ celebration next season and give the teams, sanctioning body and others a wider brush to paint a picture capturing memorable moments we might not have celebrated in year’s past.”

In tribute to the 70-year history of NASCAR, Darlington Raceway will focus on iconic occasions that occurred in the sport, many of which took place at the track Too Tough To Tame, including Ned Jarrett’s record-setting 14-lap victory in the 1965 Bojangles’ Southern 500, Ricky Craven’s record-setting photo finish over Kurt Busch in 2003, and Jimmie Johnson’s 2012 Bojangles’ Southern 500 win, which gave team owner Rick Hendrick his 200th career victory, among others.

For the fourth straight year, Darlington Raceway is also excited to announce it will once again highlight its rich history with a commemorative ticket design for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 linking the past, present and future.

“We have produced commemorative tickets for our fans every year of the throwback program, which is an important part of our platform,” said Tharp. “We appreciate how much the fans have supported Darlington Raceway and want them to walk away from our weekend with a special keepsake that recognizes our rich history and honors the stars of our sport.”