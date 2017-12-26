Martin Truex held off a hard-charging Kyle Busch to win the race and championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season saw a number of races that produced some memorable race finishes.

Daytona 500 - Kurt Busch gets the win after Chase Elliott runs out of fuel from the lead on lap 198, and Kyle Larson runs out of fuel from the lead on the backstretch during the last lap.

“My mirror fell off with 30 laps to go,” Busch said. “I said that’s an omen, let’s throw caution to the wind."



“To look at Gene Haas and see him smile, it makes it all worth it,” said team co-owner Tony Stewart. "A crazy race for sure, it was crazy to watch it from the pit box. If I knew this is what it took to win the Daytona 500, I would have retired a long time ago.



Las Vegas - Martin Truex Jr passes Brad Keselowski for the win with two laps to go when Brad Keselowski slows from the lead when something broke. Kyle Busch gets into Joey Logano on the backstretch as Kyle Busch was avoiding Brad Keselowski. Kyle Busch then spins in Turn 4 from contact with Logano while running fourth and goes down pit lane to finish 22nd. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano fight post race.



"I got dumped," Busch said. "(Logano) flat out drove straight into the corner and wrecked me. That's how Joey races, so he's going to get it.”



Logano, who finished fourth, explained what happened from his perspective.



"There wasn't a lot of talking; there was a lot of swinging," Logano said. "I was racing hard there at the end. He tried to pin me hard down there into the corner. I was going to spin out, so I tried to chase it up. And he was there. It was nothing intentional, but obviously he thinks that."

Talladega - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scores his first career win by 0.095 seconds over Jamie McMurray in the May GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.



"It’s cool to have Jack Roush back in Victory Lane," Stenhouse Jr. said. "This is cool, closest track to my home town and man, the fans were here this weekend.”



Charlotte - Austin Dillon gets his first career win in a fuel mileage race after last pitting on lap 330. Dillon went to the lead on lap 399 when Jimmie Johnson ran out of fuel from the lead.



“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Dillon said. “I can’t believe it. I was just really focused on those last laps. My fiancé wrote in the car, ‘When you keep God in the first place, he will take you places you never imagined.’ And, I never imagined to be here at the 600 Victory Lane.”



Dover - Jimmie Johnson gets his 83rd career win after it is ruled he crossed the overtime line as the leader when Ty Dillon got sideways and starts an eight car accident.



"To my 83 wins, I’m just so proud that it’s come with one owner, one sponsor, one manufacturer, one crew chief, one team, this is a very special journey this whole Hendrick Lowe’s team has been on,” Johnson said after the win.



Kentucky - A last lap accident on a restart involving three cars brings out the caution with Martin Truex Jr in the lead. It marked Truex's first win at Kentucky.



“For us tonight, the car was just so good,” Truex Jr. said. “I got so worried that when that caution came out with two to go that we were going to be in trouble. I’m just glad I was able to hold on for these guys and everybody on this team that put so much effort into this and into what we do and gives me such awesome race cars to drive.”



Indianapolis - Kasey Kahne gets the win in a race that ends at 8:56 p.m. The race had two overtime finishes with multiple accidents and multiple red flags after lap 150.



“To win at this track is unreal,” Kahne said. “We used to always be really close. We lost to Jeff (Gordon) and we lost to Tony (Stewart); just some fast cars back then. I’m exhausted. But, an unbelievable win. The team just kept working. We had great pit stops."



Watkins Glen - Martin Truex Jr goes to the lead three laps to go when race leader Ryan Blaney runs out of fuel. Truex Jr. then drastically slows his lap times to conserve fuel and get the win.



"I’m a little bit lost for words at the moment just because I’ve been thinking about this one a long time – all weekend, all day,” Truex said. "I guess this is our time. Just can’t say enough about all of these guys and what they allowed me to do. I’m having the time of my life, that’s all I can tell you."



Richmond - Kyle Larson scores the win after the caution comes out when Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin crash battling for second after a late race restart.



“I'm mad about that,” Truex Jr. said about the late race restart and accident. “But I have to go back and watch the tape, see how it exactly played out. I'm madder about all that than I am about losing. Just a hard way to lose 'em.”



Dover - Kyle Busch passes Chase Elliott for the win with two laps to go.



“That was hard-fought, that was everything I had,” Busch said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to make it, I rim-rided and carried it by the 24. I saw that carrot and I went for it.”



Martinsville - Kyle Busch passes Denny Hamlin for the lead on the last lap after he takes Hamlin up the track in Turn 3. Hamlin survived a controversial late race incident when he made contact with leader Chase Elliott.



"We're trying to get a ticket to Homestead," said Hamlin who finished seventh. "I tried to get to his back bumper and spot him up the race track and I just went too deep. It wasn't intentional. I wanted to move him out of the way."



Homestead-Miami - Martin Truex Jr. holds off a hard charging Kyle Busch to win the race and championship.



“We just never gave up all day long,” Truex said. “We didn’t have the fastest car, but we dug deep…made it happen. I wanted this ever since I was a kid. Just never give up, never give up."