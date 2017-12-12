Busch spoke with the media following the NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kurt Busch doesn’t have any inclination to leave Stewart-Haas Racing despite not having a contract extension.



This year’s Daytona 500 winner remains confident he’ll stay with SHR and that a new deal is imminent.



"My best chance to win races, to win championships, is to be with Stewart-Haas Racing," Busch said. "I've talked with other owners and the offers were about the same from other teams, but the offers weren’t the same as far as level of car. And to work with Doug Yates, Ford and all the individuals that I’ve grown around and felt comfortable with at Stewart-Haas, that’s not available at other teams.



"We’ll see how it all plays out. I’m not too worried about it."



Contract negotiations are continuing for Busch to return to the No. 41 Ford he drove to 14th place in last year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series point standings. After opening the season with a win in the "The Great American Race," Busch struggled the rest of the year.

Monster Energy has reportedly asked NASCAR for more time to make its decision about continuing as the series’ title sponsor beyond the current two-year deal, which ends in 2018. There has been some speculation as to whether the company would continue to back Busch and the SHR ride in addition to its role as series sponsor.



However, Busch isn’t worried about potentially losing the company’s support and is confident that a deal will get done.



"With the support I have from Monster and the support I have from Ford, everybody's on the same page," he said. "It's more about the people and plugging in the right puzzle pieces in the right place."