Ryan Blaney made it through round one and is planning to continue on in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The Wood Brothers Racing driver did just enough to march into the second round of the playoffs in the opening trio of races at Chicagoland Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Dover International Speedway. While it wasn’t the flashiest of performances, Blaney is glad he got the job done.

“It’s nice to be in the second round,” Blaney said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “The first round we just survived and last week wasn’t the prettiest at all but we did what we had to do to get in.”

While relieved to still be alive in the championship picture, Blaney is also well aware there’s much work to be done in order to compete for the title.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “We can’t go out this weekend and run like we did at Dover. That was pretty bad. We definitely have to be better. We’re going to have to get a bunch of stage points and run at least in the top 10 in all three races to transfer on. As we cut teams it just get harder to make it into the next round. We do have to get better.

“I’m not going to say we’re where we want to be. We need to be faster and compete and be able to go out there and do it every single weekend. I think this will be a pretty big testament for us and how it’s going to go off here in the second round. We do need to be better, for sure.”

Next up for Blaney and company is Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte. While he enjoys racing at the 1.5-mile track, Blaney hasn’t been extremely successful there at least on the Cup side. His last five races have generated an average finish of just over 26th and he came home 24th in last May’s Coca-Cola 600.

But Blaney remains optimistic about his fortunes changing on Sunday and how the rest of round two shapes up for him.

“I look forward to the second round,” Blaney said. “I think the next tracks will suit us a little bit better because of the mile-and-a-halves, and Talladega we always run decent at. Looking forward to it. It’s nice to be here in Charlotte. Hopefully we can have some good runs and start off on the right foot. Hopefully be in a decent spot for Talladega where we don’t have to hit a homerun or anything like that. If that happen, we’ll just roll with what we have to do.

“It’s nice to be here. A place where I grew up racing here. It’s a nice race track."