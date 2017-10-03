MRN's Pete Pistone unveils this week's Power Rankings following the Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway and there's a change at the top. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

2017 Driver Ratings

A second straight victory put Kyle Busch on top of the Power Rankings.

1. Kyle Busch: Back-to-back wins to end the first round of the playoffs and without miscues on pit road in the Chicagoland opener, Busch might have swept all three races. His latest triumph came in dramatic fashion, passing Chase Elliott late Sunday in Dover and Busch is certainly in the picture for a second Cup Series title.

Points Standing: 2nd

Previous Ranking: 2nd

2. Martin Truex Jr.: It’s a testament to just how good Truex has been this year to say his fourth-place finish was a "bad day." Started from the pole, led laps but came up short of repeating his Dover fall win of 2016.

Points Standing: 1st

Previous Ranking: 1st

3. Kyle Larson: Out front for 137 laps on Sunday, Larson continued to show his Dover prowess. Got shuffled out of the mix for the win in the late going, but it was still a solid top-five day for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

Points Standing: 3rd

Previous Ranking: 3rd

4. Matt Kenseth: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver qualified a lot better than he ran Sunday. After taking the green flag fourth, the best Kenseth could do was hang around in the top 10. He finished 11th and will work to get better in Round 2.

Points Standing: 10th

Previous Ranking: 5th

5. Jimmie Johnson: Not quite a race-winning performance for Johnson but overall, a good day for the 11-time Dover winner, who may not have added another trip to Victory Lane to his record but did demonstrate there’s still some life in the No. 48 Chevrolet with a third-place run.

Points Standing: 5th

Previous Ranking: 7th

6. Brad Keselowski: A top-10 run for Keselowski in Dover to end the opening playoff round wasn’t horrible. But the Team Penske driver said after the race that there’s work to be done in order to contend for more in the next round.

Points Standing: 4th

Previous Ranking: 6th

7. Chase Elliott: Came within a lap of scoring his first Cup Series win only to have Kyle Busch pass him. Elliott led a race-high 138 laps at Dover and can take solace in the fact that he finally found some of that speed he and the rest of Hendrick Motorsports have been searching for.

Points Standing: 11th

Previous Ranking: 9th

8. Denny Hamlin: A broken axle ended Hamlin’s day in Dover and after starting sixth, he left with a 35th-place finish. The JGR driver is limping into the next round of the playoffs.

Points Standing: 7th

Previous Ranking: 4th

9. Kevin Harvick: The Stewart-Haas Racing driver ended a not-so-great opening round of the playoffs on a sour note. Harvick was forced to pit with a loose wheel and never climbed back into contention for anything more than a 17th-place finish.

Points Standing: 6th

Previous Ranking: 8th

10. Jamie McMurray: A good afternoon for McMurray in Dover. After not making it past the first round of qualifying, McMurray started 26th but drove his way to a ninth-place finish and into the second round of the playoffs.

Points Standing: 12th

Previous Ranking: NR

Dropped Out: Ryan Blaney