Could seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson be the one to step up in the weeks ahead and challenge the dominance of Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson? (Photo: Getty Images)

The season finale for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway is still six races away. A lot can happen over the next two rounds of the playoffs, with the next ready to kick off Sunday in the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But it’s a safe bet to say that the season’s "Big Three" of Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson are the odds-on favorites to take three of the four berths in the title-deciding race on Nov. 19.

The trio has won 13 of the year’s first 29 races and each has a healthy amount of playoff points in the bank to assist in their journey through the next two rounds. But what driver is next-best behind Truex, Busch and Larson? At this stage, there isn’t a clear-cut choice.

The answer to the question should focus more on recent performance than the entire 2017 body of work. Using that as criteria, there are several candidates.

Jimmie Johnson has three wins this year, but his last came at Dover in June - ancient history in the competitive Cup Series world these days.

Johnson didn’t exactly limp into the playoffs, but his performance was mediocre - especially by the seven-time champion’s lofty standards. He started the playoff schedule with a pair of mediocre finishes at Chicagoland Speedway and New Hampshire but rebounded with a third-place finish last Sunday in Dover. Johnson didn't add to his record Dover win total, which continues to stand at 11, but it did provide at least a sliver of optimism to the Hendrick organization overall.

Besides, when will we learn that the minute Johnson’s title hopes gets buried, he comes back to life more times than Michael Myers in the "Halloween" movies?

Then there’s Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, who came within a lap and a half of scoring his first Cup Series win in Dover only to be thwarted by Busch. As frustrating as finishing second was to Elliott, it was his second runner-up performance in the first three playoff races along with an 11th at New Hampshire.

There are two questions surrounding Elliott. Will he be able to mentally shake off the bitterness of Dover? He's been famously hard on himself throughout all levels of his career and that was evident again after Dover. While his talent behind the wheel is unquestionable and his Hendrick equipment more than solid, whether or not Elliott has the mental toughness to deal with the pressure of the championship race remains to be seen.

His second-place Chicagoland finish was clouded in controversy when he was penalized for his team manipulating the aerodynamics of his car. How much it impacted the Chicagoland effort will be evident if suddenly, Elliott struggles on another 1.5-mile track this weekend at Charlotte, where - by the way - he’s finished 33rd and 38th in his last two outings.

Lurking in the background of this discussion is Matt Kenseth, who - despite still being winless - has put himself at the front of the field a lot in recent weeks.

Since the July race in New Hampshire, Kenseth has put together a string of seven top-10 finishes in 13 races. His record in the first playoff round reads 9th, 3rd and 11th – not spectacular but more than enough to move to Round 2.

Kenseth’s experience and the potency of the Toyota camp is enough of a combination to make him more than a reasonable choice to slide into the conversation behind "The Big Three."

