Jimmie Johnson wasn’t penalized for pitting outside his box on Sunday in the Bank of America 500 and NASCAR officials have an explanation.

Johnson pulled out of his pit stall after routine service but then stopped when it was discovered that lug nuts were not securely fastened on one of his wheels. A crew member rectified the problem as Johnson’s car sat half-in and half-out of his pit stall, which - according to NASCAR rules - would result in a one-lap penalty.

However, the situation was deemed to be a safety concern and NASCAR chose not to enforce the one-lap penalty.

"It’s funny that this has come up now because it’s high-profile in the playoffs, but we’ve been calling that consistently over the past couple years," NASCAR Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s "The Morning Drive." "One, they did their normal pit stop in the pit box. He left. They realized they had a (loose) lug nut and at that point to us, it becomes a safety issue. We allowed them to put the lug nut on. They lost probably 10 or 12 spots during that pit stop and that’s enough of a penalty.

"We want to make sure it’s safe on the racetrack. We like to give teams the benefit of the doubt if we can, especially when it comes to something that might create an unsafe situation."

Miller did admit that despite NASCAR policing such scenarios in recent years the way it did Johnson’s at Charlotte, not every team may be aware of the policy.

