NASCAR's 2018 rules package will, for the most part, leave the current aerodynamic platform intact for Monster Energy Cup Series teams.

There are some changes in the new package, delivered to teams on Tuesday. Foremost among them are the use of a common flat splitter and radiator/oil cooler, which is something already in play at superspeedways. The common splitter will be new for all tracks.

New for superspeedways (Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway) next season will be the elimination of the current ride-height rule, a move that should provide safety and competition benefits.

Part of the reason for a limited number of rule changes can be linked to an evolving inspection process that will debut next season. The camera-based system, which scans the car, will replace current grid, module and Laser Inspection Station portions of the process. Engine, chassis and safety inspection stations will remain.

On the safety front, incident data recorders will now be powered by batteries inside the racecars, a move that will allow them to continuously record instead of recording only upon being triggered by impact.