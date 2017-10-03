Charlotte Motor Speedway will again apply PJ1 to its track surface this coming weekend in hopes of creating more options for drivers. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

On Thursday, Hendrick Motorsports will unveil its 2018 Daytona 500 primary paint schemes for all four of its Chevrolet teams. It will mark the first official appearance of the team's 2018 driver lineup.

The four-car stable will include Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA entry, William Byron and the No. 24 Axalta Camaro, Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Lowe's Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman and the No. 88 ride.

Charlotte to Apply Track Grip

Charlotte Motor Speedway will again apply PJ1 to its track surface this coming weekend in hopes of creating more options for drivers. CMS used the substance in May to mixed reviews, and will again apply PJ1 to the 1.5-mile oval both for Saturday's Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s Bank of America 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event.

Johnson 'Back on Track?'

Jimmie Johnson didn’t get his 12th career Dover win on Sunday, but his third-place finish had to provide some optimism for his team. Johnson has been about average by his own gold standard most of this year, but the seven-time champion believes Dover was a harbinger of things to come.

"When we unloaded Friday, we realized how much speed all of our Hendrick cars had," Johnson said. "As we look back over the summer, it seems like our combination works well on tracks with more banking and we exploited that. I wish I would have qualified better. I never had track position to race for the win. We finally got top three on the last run, but we were out of laps."

Adding to Johnson’s confidence is this week’s trip to Charlotte, where he's the defending race winner.

"It's a great track for us and typically, when we run well at Dover it carries over to Charlotte," he said. "We’re optimistic."

Chastain Back With JD Motorsports

Ross Chastain will return to the No. 4 JD Motorsports car full-time for the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Chastain has competed full-time for the team since 2015. He's also made one Cup Series start with Premium Motorsports and they're planning more races together for the 2018 season.