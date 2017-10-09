"It’s been a great season and you know it’s been really cool to be kind of the guy to beat or to have the most stage wins, the most points, the most wins, all that stuff." (Photo: Getty Images)

Martin Truex Jr. brings a great deal of confidence into the second round of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.



The Furniture Row Racing driver is on top of the standings heading to Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Truex Jr. has accumulated 59 playoff points along the way and carries a comfortable 18-point advantage over second place Kyle Busch to Charlotte.



As his record indicates, week after week Truex Jr. has been the driver to beat.



“It feels good,” he said. “It feels really good honestly. It’s been a great season and you know it’s been really cool to be kind of the guy to beat or to have the most stage wins, the most points, the most wins, all that stuff.”

However, Truex Jr. fully comprehends there is still a long way to go from now until the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in mid-November.

“At the same time with eight races to go anything can happen,” he said. “It feels awesome but I think we’re trying to just really stay focused and not really reminisce too much. There will be time to do that later.

“I feel like our team is doing a great job of doing that. Staying focused and we know where we want to go. Just try to - got to get there. It’s going to be difficult, there’s no doubt about it. But it does feel really good. It’s been a lot of fun this year.”

Truex Jr.’s qualifying effort Friday night wasn’t all fun and games. He’ll start 17th Sunday afternoon after a for him less than stellar performance.

“We just missed it a little bit, I don’t really know why honestly,” he said. “I felt pretty good in practice and we just - the car was just way freer than what it was earlier. So it’s just one of them things - race cars.”

Despite his mid-pack starting spot, there’s no reason to believe Truex Jr. won’t be in contention to score his sixth win of the season Sunday. He’s Charlotte record is stellar and he has the best average finish in the series over the last five races at the 1.5-mile track at 5.0, a mark that included his dominating 2016 Coca-Cola 600 performance when he led all but six laps.

But Truex Jr. thinks his record could be even better.

“I think honestly when I think of Charlotte I feel like we’ve had a few slip away here,” he said. “Easily had a shot at winning three 600s in a row which is pretty awesome. Unfortunately, we’ve only got one win and you know last fall we had some issues. I feel good coming in because we’re good at this type of race track and we’ve had a lot of speed at Charlotte in particular the last couple of years. I feel like we can do a good job this weekend, but you just never know.

“You’ve got to just focus on the task at hand and not get caught up in what you’ve done before and try to go get after it. I’m looking forward to it. I think we’ve brought a really good race car and so far it’s felt pretty good, so we’ll see where we get.”