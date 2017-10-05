There's a new look to Charlotte Motor Speedway's fall NASCAR weekend this year as the Bank of America 500 Monster Energy Series race moves from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

There's a new look to Charlotte Motor Speedway's fall NASCAR weekend this year as the Bank of America 500 Monster Energy Series race moves from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon, topping the motor sports calendar.

The second round of the 2017 playoffs kicks off at CMS with 12 title hopefuls intent on finding their way into the semifinal round that opens Oct. 29 at Martinsville Speedway. The XFINITY series also runs in Charlotte this weekend with Saturday's Drive for the Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Elsewhere, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will run the Southern Slam 150 non-points race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series is in Fulton, N.Y., on Saturday, when the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions also competes at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio.

Stay with MRN.com throughout the weekend for the latest news, results, stats, features, photos, video and post-race analysis.