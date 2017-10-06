Charlotte is the only track currently on the schedule where Busch has yet to find Victory Lane in NASCAR’s top series. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kyle Busch will try to erase Charlotte Motor Speedway off his list of tracks where he’s never won a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.Busch goes into Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at CMS after back-to-back wins in New Hampshire and Dover. His victory in last week’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover was Busch’s 42nd career triumph. However, none of those have come on the 1.5-mile Charlotte oval."Winning at Charlotte, since it’s one of my favorite tracks, would be special since I’ve won there in other series and have been close a lot in the Cup car," said Busch, who does have an All-Star Race win back in May. "It seems like the month of May at Charlotte hasn’t liked me much. We won the Truck Series race in the spring so I’m hoping we can change that this weekend and get a fall Cup win."If there’s a reason Busch considers Charlotte one of his favorites despite his Cup victory drought, it’s most likely from his incredible success in other divisions. He’s won a combined 15 times in the XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series. But there’s still a zero in the Cup win column, making Charlotte the only track currently on the schedule where Busch has yet to find Victory Lane in NASCAR’s top series. He’s won at 22 of the 23 tracks and if he can finally cross Charlotte off the list, he’ll be the only driver in the sport’s history to run the table."The XFINITY Series has been good to me there. The Truck Series has been pretty good to me there, too," Busch said. "In Cup, I’ve had a lot of good finishes but haven’t won one until the All-Star Race in May. I'm hoping that’s the beginning of good things for me."Busch is also hoping to get the second round of the playoffs off to a good start after taking two of the three races in the opening round. With Charlotte, Talladega and Kansas making up this round, Busch knows there will be many challenges to overcome."The Talladega round is going to be the biggest one, right?" he asked rhetorically. "That’s where Truex (Martin Truex Jr.) got knocked out last year. That’s the biggest change from last year, that would have probably allowed him to go through where he’s at this year and how well they ran last year, too. They would have accumulated the same, if not maybe a tick fewer, stage points. Got to race it out. It’s circumstantial. You’ve got to play it out, see what happens."