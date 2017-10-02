There were ups and downs along the way over the weekend at Dover International Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kyle Busch

A dramatic next-to-last-lap pass of Chase Elliott made Sunday’s Cup Series race memorable, unless you were a fan of the No. 24 team. Busch has won back-to-back playoff races and if not for his team’s challenges on pit road at Chicagoland Speedway, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver might have easily swept the opening round.

Jimmie Johnson

No, it wasn’t Dover win No. 12 for Johnson. But a third-place finish was much-needed by the seven-time champion. He’s not been a factor for what seems like an eternity and now, after making it through the first round of the playoffs, we’ll see if Johnson flips that long-awaited switch.

Clint Bowyer

Things have not gone well for Stewart-Haas Racing or the entire Ford camp of late. But Bowyer, despite having one unsecured lug nut found after the race that will lead to a $10,000 fine, had a very good day in Dover - coming home with a sixth-place finish.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

His playoff hopes looked like toast when he hit the wall to start things off in Chicagoland and then needed to rally just to finish 15th last week at New Hampshire. Sunday, it was all about stage and bonus points for Stenhgouse, which is why he survived the opening round and moves on to continue his championship quest.

Las Vegas Truck Series Race

Saturday night’s trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway by the Camping World Truck Series turned out to be the best race of the weekend. There were lots of stellar racing, playoff implications and an intense finish with Ben Rhodes holding off Christopher Bell to score his first career win. The Las Vegas 350 had it all.

Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon and Kasey Kahne

The winners of three of NASCAR's crown jewels failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs in 2017. Busch (Daytona 500), Dillon (Coca-Cola 600) and Kahne (Brickyard 400) could not turn their previous accomplishments into championship contention and were eliminated in Dover.

Denny Hamlin

A broken axle knocked Hamlin out of Sunday’s race in Dover and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is definitely trending downward as the second round of the playoffs begins this coming weekend. Mistakes and mechanical issues have to disappear for Hamlin to be a serious title contender.

Kevin Harvick

Last week at New Hampshire, it was a crash that took Harvick out of contention and Sunday in Dover, a loose wheel sent him to pit road - ending any hope of challenging for a win. Like Hamlin, Harvick needs a major step up in his game in Round 2.

Ryan Blaney

He romped to victory in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. But Sunday’s Cup Series effort was anything but enjoyable. Blaney struggled all day in the Wood Brothers Ford before finally ending up with a disappointing 23rd-place finish.

John Hunter Nemechek

His team rolled the dice on fuel mileage Saturday night in Las Vegas and came up short – big time. Nemechek had to pit with 21 laps to go, stalled his truck on pit road and left Vegas frustrated. The error might have cost him a shot at the title as he sits last in the playoff standings heading to next week’s final race of the opening round at Talladega Superspeedway.

The opinions expressed here are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the postions of the Motor Racing Network.