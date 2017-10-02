Bowyer finished sixth at Dover with crew chief Mike Bugarewicz. (Photo: Getty Images)

Clint Bowyer's No. 14 Ford and Erik Jones' No. 77 Toyota each were found to have two unsecured lug nuts following the Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Per the NASCAR Rule Book the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing and No. 77 Furniture Row Racing teams face a possible one-race suspension for their respective crew chiefs along with a $20,000 fine each.

Bowyer finished sixth in the race with crew chief Mike Bugarewicz and Jones' team, led by Chris Gayle, came home 12th.

Any penalties will be announced later this week.