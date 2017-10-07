"Charlotte, I seem to be hit or miss. I feel like whenever we end up running a day show at Charlotte I’m really good, but he night races for some reason, I struggle at." (Photo: Getty Images)

Kyle Larson is hoping to be competitive Sunday in the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he’s been inconsistent in his Cup career.



The Chip Ganassi Racing driver enters Sunday’s first race of round two in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs near the top of the grid. But in order to solidly advance into the next round and get things off to a good start, he’ll have to improve his recent performance at the 1.5-mile track.



Larson was 33rd in May’s Coca-Cola 600 and only has one top-five performance in his last five Charlotte outings. He’s looking for better results this weekend.



“It was nice to make it easily into this next round,” he said. “The tracks in this round suit me fairly decent, I guess. Charlotte, I seem to be hit or miss. I feel like whenever we end up running a day show at Charlotte I’m really good, but he night races for some reason, I struggle at.”

Larson believes if he can get off to a good start in this round with a solid Charlotte effort, it will set-up well for him the next two weeks. He was fastest in the opening practice session.

“Hopefully, the weather stays away and we can race while the sun is out and then have a solid race and go to Talladega and not have to do anything crazy to gain a bunch of points, but, go there and kind relax will be nice,” he said.



“And then Kansas is one of my better tracks so excited to get there. I seem to always run better the second Kansas also, so looking forward to that. Just got to continue what we have been doing, making no mistakes. Top fives and top 10’s would be great, so that is our goal.”



Larson’s first round numbers were good with three top-five finishes including a second place effort at New Hampshire. The run has provided confidence coming into the next trio of races and Larson is optimistic he can keep things trending in the right direction.



“I felt good,” he said of round one. “Chicago, I thought we were probably a fourth-place car. I think we finished fifth. Loudon, I thought we were probably about a fourth-place car and finished second. And Dover actually last week I thought I had the best car, but I won the second stage and then under caution I couldn’t get my engine to re-fire, so I went from first to fifth just under yellow and that kind of killed my shot to win.



“Where I felt like if I had restarted as the leader I could have held on to the lead and maybe won. You don’t know, but I felt like I would have run at least first to third, but instead we finished fifth. I thought we were competitive enough to win the championship, so we’ve just got to continue that.”