Martin Truex Jr. has won four of the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season. Kyle Busch has led 319 laps in the last four races at 1.5-mile tracks and finished in the top five in three of them. (Photo: Getty Images)

Detailed driver notes and statistics to help set your fantasy racing lineup for Sunday's Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Who's HOT at Charlotte

• Martin Truex Jr. has posted a 5.0 average finish and combined to lead 756 laps in the last five races, including one win.

• Defending race winner Jimmie Johnson leads all drivers with eight wins and laps led (1,930).

• Kevin Harvick has finished in the top 10 in eight of the last nine races, including two wins - one coming in this event in 2014.

• Kurt Busch has finished in the top 10 in the last five races with a 7.0 average finish in the span.

• Matt Kenseth has finished in the top 10 in four of the last five races, including two straight top fives.

• Kyle Busch has finished in the top 10 in 15 of his last 20 starts, including a runner-up in May.

• Brad Keselowski, winner of this event in 2013, has finished ninth or better in four of the last five race.

• Denny Hamlin, who led 52 laps in this event last year, has finished in the top five in three of the last four races.

Keep an Eye On at Charlotte

• Ryan Newman has finished in the top 10 in his last three starts at Charlotte. His ninth-place finish at Charlotte in May is his only top 10 in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season.

• Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson (7.4) and Jamie McMurray (8.9) rank second and third, respectively, in average finish in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season.

• Clint Bowyer (11.6), Joey Logano (12.3), Ryan Blaney (12.3) and Chase Elliott (12.7) each rank in the top 10 in average finish among all drivers that have competed in all seven races at 1.5-mile tracks in 2017. Elliott led 103 laps last year in this event.

• Austin Dillon's only top 10 at a 1.5-mile track this season was his win at Charlotte in May on fuel mileage.

• Erik Jones finished seventh in his first Charlotte Cup start in May.

*Best Average Finish at Charlotte

* - The best average finish is based off a driver entered in the race who has competed in every race during that time span.



*Lap Leaders at Charlotte

Last # of Races Driver Laps Led Two Races Martin Truex Jr. 233 Four Races Martin Truex Jr. 625 Six Races Martin Truex Jr. 756 Eight Races Martin Truex Jr. 756 Ten Races Martin Truex Jr. 756

* - Must be entered in this weekend's race.



Charlotte Loop Data Stat Leaders (2005-2017, 25 Races)*

*Fastest Early in a Run *Fastest Late in a Run *Avg. Running Position 1. Chase Elliott 1. Chase Elliott 1. Jimmie Johnson - 7.9 2. Aric Almirola 2. Aric Almirola 2. Kyle Busch - 9.7 3. Kyle Larson 3. Kyle Larson 3. Denny Hamlin - 11.4 4. Austin Dillon 4. Austin Dillon 4. Erik Jones - 11.5 5. Brad Keselowski 5. Brad Keselowski 5. Joey Logano - 13.2 *Laps in Top 15 *Quality Passes *Driver Rating 1. Jimmie Johnson - 7,843 1. Kyle Busch - 1,216 1. Jimmie Johnson - 110.4 2. Kyle Busch - 7,127 2. Jimmie Johnson - 1,212 2. Kyle Busch - 105.6 3. Denny Hamlin - 6,594 3. Matt Kenseth - 1,046 3. Matt Kenseth - 96.1 4. Matt Kenseth - 6,163 4. Denny Hamlin - 1,006 4. Denny Hamlin - 95.8 5. Kevin Harvick - 5,860 5. Kasey Kahne - 987 5. Erik Jones - 94.6

*Drivers Must be in the top 30 in points to be listed in the chart

*Fastest Early In a Run: Ranks each driver during first 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop. *Fastest Late In a Run: Ranks each driver during last 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop.

*Quality Passes: Passing a car running in the Top 15 while under a green flag.

*Driver Rating Formula combining the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish. Maximum: 150 points per race.



For a look at all the Loop Data for Charlotte Click Here to view the Bank of America 500 Pre-Race Loop Data Book.

Playoff Drivers at Charlotte

Driver Races Poles Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs Average Finish *Driver Rating Martin Truex Jr. 24 1 1 4 8 0 15.7 86.9 Kyle Busch 27 2 0 11 16 6 15.0 105.6 Kyle Larson 8 0 0 1 2 2 19.8 82.7 Brad Keselowski 16 1 1 3 7 2 15 85.9 Jimmie Johnson 32 4 8 15 19 5 12.7 110.4 Kevin Harvick 33 2 3 7 15 2 15.2 89.1 Denny Hamlin 24 1 0 7 15 2 12.8 95.8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 11 0 0 0 0 1 20.3 67.4 Ryan Blaney 5 0 0 0 0 1 26.2 74.4 Chase Elliott 4 0 0 0 1 2 24.2 76.7 Matt Kenseth 36 2 2 12 20 6 13.4 96.1 Jamie McMurray 30 0 2 7 11 3 16.2 79.4

*Since 2005

Top 10 Drivers in the Seven Races at 1.5-Mile Tracks in 2017 by Average Finish

Driver Win Top Fives Top 10s Laps Led Average Start Average Finish Martin Truex Jr. 4 5 7 765 4.9 3.3 Kyle Larson 0 5 6 7 19.9 7.4 Jamie McMurray 0 0 6 0 9.9 8.9 Matt Kenseth 0 2 4 0 8.4 10.0 Kevin Harvick 0 3 6 483 5.9 10.6 Kyle Busch 0 3 3 319 7.9 11.4 Clint Bowyer 0 0 2 3 15.3 11.6 Joey Logano 0 2 5 50 8.4 12.3 Ryan Blaney 0 1 3 231 6.4 12.3 Chase Elliott 0 4 5 42 12.7 12.7

*Fastest Early in a Run *Fastest Late in a Run Avg. Running Position 1. Martin Truex Jr. 1. Martin Truex Jr. 1. Martin Truex Jr. - 7.4 2. Kyle Busch 2. Kyle Busch 2. Kyle Busch - 8.5 3. Kyle Larson 3. Brad Keselowski 3. Kyle Larson - 8.9 4. Kevin Harvick 4. Kyle Larson 4. Kevin Harvick - 10.4 5. Brad Keselowski 5. Chase Elliott 5. Denny Hamlin - 10.9 Laps in Top 15 *Quality Passes *Driver Rating 1. Martin Truex Jr. - 7,384 1. Jamie McMurray - 1,756 1. Martin Truex Jr. - 115.3 2. Kyle Larson - 7,263 2. Chase Elliott - 1,653 2. Kyle Busch - 109.8 3. Kyle Busch - 6,975 3. Ryan Blaney - 1,572 3. Kyle Larson - 105.1 4. Chase Elliott - 6,705 4. Jimmie Johnson - 1,551 4. Kevin Harvick - 100.8 5. Kevin Harvick - 6,479 5. Joey Logano - 1,533 5. Brad Keselowski - 96.1

*Fastest Early In a Run: Ranks each driver during the first 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop.

*Fastest Early In a Run: *Fastest Late In a Run: Ranks each driver during last 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop.

*Quality Passes: Passing a car running in the Top 15 while under a green flag.

*Driver Rating: Formula combining the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish. Maximum: 150 points per race.

Click Here for a look at season Loop Data for all drivers.

MRN.com Staff Picks



Jeff Wackerlin: Kyle Busch

Pete Pistone: Martin Truex Jr.

Robbie Mays: Chase Elliott

Tyler Burnett: Martin Truex Jr.

John Singler: Jimmie Johnson

Driver Notes - Ordered by Average Finish (Top 15) in the Last Five Races at Charlotte

Martin Truex Jr. has dominated the last two spring races at Charlotte, combining to lead 625 laps, including a win in 2016. He led 233 laps this year and this weekend's race will held in the day and use the same tire combination that was used in May. Truex is the only multiple winner at 1.5-mile tracks this season, winning four times, including the last two at Kentucky and Chicago. He has also combined to lead 765 laps in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season.

Kurt Busch is the only driver that have finished in the top 10 in the last five races at Charlotte. Busch finished sixth in May to post his average finish in the five races at 7.0. That finish was his last of three top 10s at 1.5-mile tracks this season. An engine issue at Kentucky relegated him to a 30th-place finish. This weekend, Busch will debut a new chassis (No. 12) in the Bank of America 500.

Erik Jones finished seventh in his first Charlotte start in the Cup Series in May. The finish was one of two top 10s in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season. Jones has finished 12th or better in four of the last five races this season dating back to Darlington with three of them coming in the top 10.

Ryan Newman has finished in the top 15 in his seven Charlotte starts with Richard Childress Racing with five of them coming in the top 10, including the last three races. Newman's ninth-place finish at Charlotte in May is his only top 10 in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season.

Denny Hamlin led 52 laps and finished 30th last fall due to an engine failure to snap a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes at Charlotte. He bounced back in May to finish fifth for his 12th top 10 in the last 14 Charlotte races. Hamlin is one of two drivers (other Truex) that have finished in the top five in the last three races at 1.5-mile tracks dating back to Charlotte.

Daniel Suarez finished 11th in his first Charlotte start in the Cup Series in May. Suarez's only top 10 in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks came at Kansas. He also has finishes of 11th and 12th at Charlotte and Chicago, respectively.

Kevin Harvick finished 38th last fall due to an engine failure to snap a streak of seven straight top-10 finishes. He bounced back to lead 45 laps and finish eighth in May. Harvick is a two-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600 with the last one coming in 2013 with Richard Childress Racing. He has one win in the fall race and three runner-up finishes at CMS with Stewart-Haas Racing. Harvick is one of only two drivers (other Truex) that has finished in the top 10 in the last five races at 1.5-mile tracks dating back to Texas.

Matt Kenseth has led 249 laps, posted six top 10s and an average finish of 11.0 in his nine starts with Joe Gibbs Racing at Charlotte. He's finished in the top five in the last two races, including a second-place finish in this event. This season, Kenseth has posted four top 10s and an average finish of 10.0 in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks.

Brad Keselowski finished 39th in May after an accident when he wasn't able to avoid Chase Elliott's car because of oil on the track. This finish snapped a streak of four consecutive top 10s at Charlotte. Keselowski, winner of this event in 2013, has posted five top 10s in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season, including a win at Atlanta.

Austin Dillon won in May at Charlotte after stretching the fuel mileage in his No. 3 Chevrolet. The win was his second top 10 in seven starts at the track and is his only top 10 in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 10th in May at Charlotte for his 13th top 10 in 34 starts at Charlotte. The finish was his second top 10 in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season.

Jamie McMurray has finished 19th or better in the last nine races at Charlotte, including five finishes of 12th or better. This season, McMurray ranks third in average finish (8.9) in the seven races at 1.5-mile tracks.

Kyle Busch is still winless in points-paying Cup races at Charlotte. He led 63 laps and finished second in May for his second consecutive top 10. Busch has yet to win at a 1.5-mile track this season, but has finished in the top five in three of the last four races and has combined to lead 319 laps in that span.

Joey Logano finished 36th last fall to snap a streak of two consecutive top 10s that includes a win the 2015 fall race where he led 227 laps. Logano finished 21st in May at Charlotte, but has finished in the top 10 in the last two races at 1.5-mile tracks.

Aric Almirola missed the May race at Charlotte due to injury. His lone top 10 in 10 overall starts came in this event in 2015.