Bank of America 500 Start Time Changed
October 7, 2017 | 10:48 A.M. EST
Share:
CONCORD, N.C. - Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the schedule for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been updated.
Driver introductions will take place at 12:20 p.m. with the green flag for the Bank of America 500 – the first race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ Playoffs Round of 12 – scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. The speedway’s Fan Zone will also open at 9 a.m. The drivers meeting will take place at 11 a.m.
Denny Hamlin will start from the pole with Matt Kenseth on the outside of the front row.
Next MRN Broadcast
Race Center
Bank of America 500
@ Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday, October 08, 2017
Radio Start:
PRN
TV Start:
NBC
Upcoming Cup Broadcasts
-
Monday - Oct. 9, 201712:00 PM ET
-
Tuesday - Oct. 10, 20177:00 PM ET