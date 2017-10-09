Share:

Charlotte Schedule

CONCORD, N.C. - Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the schedule for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been updated.

Driver introductions will take place at 12:20 p.m. with the green flag for the Bank of America 500 – the first race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ Playoffs Round of 12 – scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. The speedway’s Fan Zone will also open at 9 a.m. The drivers meeting will take place at 11 a.m.

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole with Matt Kenseth on the outside of the front row.