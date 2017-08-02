What impact will further limitations on Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series bring? Here, Kyle Busch is shown celebrating another Xfinity Series victory. (Photo: Getty Images)

NASCAR took further steps to limit Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers from racing in both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series in 2018. Now, drivers with five or more years’ experience will be allowed to run only seven NXS races and five NCWTS events. Playoff races for both divisions are also off limits for the Cup regulars, as are the Dash-4-Cash Xfinity Series events on next season’s calendar.

The move comes a year after the sanctioning body imposed regulations to dial down Cup drivers’ presence in its No. 2 and 3 divisions. While the number of races allowed shrank, NASCAR doesn’t intend to completely eradicate the presence of Cup drivers.

"The path we’re on will continue to satisfy both sides for the fans as well as our current teams," Jim Cassidy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing operations, said on SiriusXM Radio's "The Morning Drive." "We don’t take for granted the interest and the participation of some of our Cup teams in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series."

The cry from fans tired of watching Cup domination of Xfinity and, to a lesser degree, Truck Series races has grown louder in recent years. This year has seen 13 races won by Cup regulars, with Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson leading the way with three apiece.

For a division to have a slogan like "Names are made here,” as does the Xfinity Series, it’s a difficult proposition for series regulars to stand out when the Cup brethren steal the headlines on a near-weekly basis.

But the flip side of the argument touches on the business model of the sport. Multiple teams in both the NXS and Truck Series have claimed that without Cup drivers and their cache, finding sponsorship for more unknown names is a nearly impossible task.

Busch, who at one time fielded his own NXS team and now runs the powerful KBM Truck Series organization, makes no bones about the fact that if he can’t drive, his business will come to an end.

"If the limit for the Truck Series goes to none, I’m done," he said.

Busch is the poster child for the disdain some have for so many Cup drivers running in either series. It’s understandable, given his success and numbers which include 89 career Xfinity Series victories.

But it’s interesting to point out how when Busch or any other top-tier NASCAR driver such as Erik Jones, Kyle Larson or Kasey Kahne heads further down the racing ladder to regional or weekly track races, their presence is overwhelmingly embraced.

More than likely, it’s because in those scenarios, fans don’t see the Cup-driver-in-Cup-organization-racing-at-a-lower-level equation like they do in NXS or NCWTS divisions.

The situation has also spurred much more discussion regarding stand-alone races outside the Cup companion schedule. Many have insisted that stand-alone races, specifically at short tracks without Cup drivers in the field, would create more interest in the second and third circuits.

However, look no further than last weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway, which fit that very criteria but failed to draw more than a mediocre turnout.

It will take some time for this direction to create definitive results. But like most anything in the NASCAR world, weighing the voice of the fans along with the business interests of the sport is a delicate balance indeed.

The opinions expressed here are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Motor Racing Network.