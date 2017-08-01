MRN's Pete Pistone has a few leftovers from the weekend at Pocono Raceway. (Photo: Getty Images)

A few leftover observations from the weekend at Pocono Raceway:

Pocono Road-Course Racing?

Pocono CEO Nick Igdalsky generated some attention over the weekend when he offered up the track’s long-dormant road course as a potential NASCAR venue.

"If that's the direction of the sport, like what Charlotte did, then I'd be open to a road-course race for one of the two (weekends), especially if it secures a second date for Pocono well into the future," Igdalsky told The Associated Press. "By no means do I want to do that. But if that's the direction of the sport, then we're prepared to move in that direction."

The track has a road course inside the mammoth 2.5-mile triangular layout that once hosted sports cars. Charlotte Motor Speedway has resurrected and improved its infield road course and will host a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in October 2018.

There are two dates on the 2018 Cup calendar again at Pocono, something Igdalsky wants to maintain for years to come.

"But if one day, that's not the way the cards fall, so be it," he said. "We'd still be honored to be part of the show."

Patrick Steady As She Goes

The last few outings have found Danica Patrick finishing in the top 15 for four straight races. While that might not seem like much to some, for Patrick and Stewart-Haas Racing it represents a huge step forward from how the season began for the No. 10 car.

"We've gained consistency over the past few weekends," Patrick said. "We’re going to put together more top 15s and top 10s as long as we can stay out of trouble and finish the race.”

Patrick is still a long shot to make the playoffs, needing a win in the last five regular-season races since she's nearly 300 points below the qualifying line. However, more intriguing is what lies ahead for her once the season ends and Patrick’s contract with SHR expires. There's been no indication from either side on plans for 2018.

Truck Series Update on Spec Engines

NASCAR is considering the introduction of a spec engine for the Camping World Truck Series. A test was held last week at Darlington Raceway and another is scheduled later this month. The concept would save money, as it has in the ARCA Series - where nearly $250,000 has been trimmed from teams' expenses.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR's vice president of officiating and technical inspection, addressed the situation an SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s "The Morning Drive."

"We're always looking at ways to enhance the racing in a way that's financially manageable," Sawyer said. "Gene Stefanyshyn and his group at the R&D are looking at some ideas. Engines are a high-priority line item. We're gathering information from the test and hoping to have a major announcement in the next 10 days about what direction we want to go with."