NASCAR Fines Three Cup Teams
August 2, 2017 | 4:07 P.M. EST
NASCAR has fined three Monster Energy Series crew chiefs $10,000 each for loose lug nuts that were found during post-race inspection last weekend at Pocono Raceway including Adam Stevens on Kyle Busch's race-winning No. 18 team. (Photo: Getty Images)
NASCAR has fined three Monster Energy Series crew chiefs $10,000 each for loose lug nuts that were found during post-race inspection last weekend at Pocono Raceway. Those penalized were Adam Stevens from Joe Gibbs Racing (#18), and Brian Pattie (#17) and Matt Puccia (#6) from Roush Fenway Racing.
