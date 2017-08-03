NASCAR Fines Three Cup Teams

August 2, 2017 | 4:07 P.M. EST

Kyle Busch

NASCAR has fined three Monster Energy Series crew chiefs $10,000 each for loose lug nuts that were found during post-race inspection last weekend at Pocono Raceway including Adam Stevens on Kyle Busch's race-winning No. 18 team. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:
Print
Email
Share

NASCAR has fined three Monster Energy Series crew chiefs $10,000 each for loose lug nuts that were found during post-race inspection last weekend at Pocono Raceway. Those penalized were Adam Stevens  from Joe Gibbs Racing (#18), and Brian Pattie (#17) and Matt Puccia (#6) from Roush Fenway Racing.

 

 

Related Topics:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Pocono Raceway

Next MRN Broadcast

On Air Now
Aug. 3, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Upcoming Cup Broadcasts

View Calendar

Latest Headlines

More News

© 2017 MRN. All Rights Reserved

FacebookTwitterDiggDeliciousLinkedInGoogle BookmarksYahoo BookmarksLive (MSN)

ISC Track Sites