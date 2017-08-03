NASCAR has fined three Monster Energy Series crew chiefs $10,000 each for loose lug nuts that were found during post-race inspection last weekend at Pocono Raceway including Adam Stevens on Kyle Busch's race-winning No. 18 team. (Photo: Getty Images)

