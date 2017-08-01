Reports say Kurt Busch will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing after the end of this season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kurt Busch will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing after the end of this season.

As first reported by Motorsport.com and NBC Sports, SHR has informed Busch that his contract would not be renewed when it expires after the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series concludes.

Busch joined SHR for the 2014 season and since then, has notched five wins - including this year's Daytona 500 - and five poles, totaling 62 top 10 finishes during his three-plus seasons there.

Busch's season-opening victory in the 2017 Daytona 500 should qualify him for the NASCAR Playoffs that open next month at Chicagoland Speedway. He's 14th in the regular-season standings, 83 points outside the top 10.