Earnhardt Jr. Unveils Paint Scheme for Miami
August 2, 2017 | 9:30 P.M. EST
Axalta will be the primary sponsor on Earnhardt Jr.'s car for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Photo: Getty Images)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. unveiled Wednesday night on QVC the paint scheme he will run in his last race as a full-time driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series..
The car Earnhardt Jr. will pilot at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be similar to the one he made his Cup Series debut with in 1999. The No. 88 Axalta Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will resemble the No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet Junior raced with Dale Earnhardt, Inc.
Earnhardt Jr.'s sponsors Nationwide and Mountain Dew will also have a spot on the car. Nationwide - "AutoNation" - will have a message on the rear deck lid that says "Thank you, JR Nation" - Dale Jr. and Nationwide.
What's not to love about @DaleJr's new #Axalta88?! 😍 pic.twitter.com/baOOaLtAy5— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) August 2, 2017
What a beauty! 😍 #Axalta88 pic.twitter.com/579uvJkSM1— Axalta Racing (@AxaltaRacing) August 2, 2017
