The Coke Zero 400 was the 17th race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Odds and ends from the weekend of racing at the “World Center of Racing.”



Overtime Line in the Spotlight

Once again the overtime rule has come under scrutiny by fans and competitors. Both races at Daytona were decided in overtime with drivers racing to the line on the backstretch.



But there are indications the rule, which was created with much driver input after a controversial green-white-checkered finish in Talladega of 2015, could be modified as soon as next year. There is sentiment around the industry to make the overtime line the start-finish line and eliminate the potential for races to end on the backstretch away from the main grandstands and the majority of spectators.



Weather Woes

Racing at Daytona in mid-summer can sometimes be problematic and it proved to be challenging again over the weekend. Friday night’s XFINITY Series race had to be completed on Saturday afternoon after only eleven laps could be run before rain hit the speedway.



The situation was one that forced NASCAR to make a call to postpone rather than delay.

“The decision on when or when not to continue racing really depends on how much time you have left in the race, how long it’s going to take to dry and what do we think is a reasonable time to potentially end the race,’’ said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s vice president and chief racing development officer on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.

“Friday night, we were staring well past 1, which really made no sense to us for the fans in the stands. You’ve got to consider the long day for the competitors and the crews and putting them in unsafe conditions as well.’’



While NASCAR has started races rather late at Daytona in the past, it did not make sense to employ that strategy on Friday night.



“I think the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over,’’ O’Donnell said. “That’s a lesson learned. When you run past 1:30 , you may think it’s the right thing to do at that time, which we all did. In hindsight, you always review, like we talk about every weekend, what could we have done better, what’s best for the fans.



“In that case, that was one of those that if we had to do it over again, we definitely wouldn’t have run that late, and you saw us make that adjustment Friday night.’’



Logano Outside Looking In

A string of bad finishes have dropped Joey Logano outside the playoff grid after his crash and early exit Saturday night in the Coke Zero 400. Logano’s Richmond win was declared encumbered by NASCAR after his car failed post race inspection, which means it does not count toward an automatic playoff berth.



That means heading into Kentucky, Logano is not one of the 16 drivers that would compete for a championship.



“I saw four our five laps before the wreck that the 95 got into the side of the 18,” Logano said of his Daytona accident. “I didn’t see any smoke off the 18, just a near miss. Then four or five laps later, I think the left-rear popped on the 18 and around he started going and we were there. Wrong place at the wrong time again for us.



“It’s superspeedway racing. Sometimes you’re on the good side of it, sometimes you're on the wrong side of it. That was the bad one. We’ll just move and head to the next race.”



Logano has to hope for a better Kentucky night this year than last season when he finished 39th in the Quaker State 400.