Kevin Harvick led the way for a good effort from Stewart-Haas Racing in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.Harvick’s fifth place run led the way for the SHR stable that saw Clint Bowyer in seventh, Kurt Busch eighth and Danica Patrick finish 13th.“This is a great weekend for our Busch/Jimmy John’s Ford,” Harvick said. “The guys did a great job. They made it a little better than it was in practice. They executed on pit road all day and did all the little things right. We didn’t have the speed that the Toyota’s had through the center of the corner. As the long run would go that gap got wider as we got worse. We hung in there and fought all day and everyone did a good job to get us a good finish.”Busch ran near the front of the field most of the day and was complimentary of the VHT substance used on track to create additional grip.“Those long greens are reminiscent of the old days where you would have green flag pit stops mixed in,” Busch explained. “It is neat to change lanes and try to find different things with the VHT and the grip that they put down. When you are out there running and you get in that rhythm, you think if you preserve your tires you can get two or three-tenths when we get to lap 50, half a second when we get to lap 70. It gave you the old school feel of taking care of the tires.“Overall, you have to go fast for 50 laps, that is all you have to do anymore. We need to get better on the short run speed.”For Patrick, Sunday’s run was a welcomed performance in what has been a frustrating season.“I feel like we probably won somebody some points in fantasy with passing all the cars from starting 31st,” she joked. “The car was pretty good. Honestly, I have had very few races at Loudon where I don’t have a good race car. We just have to qualify better so that I can take advantage of that and have track position the whole time.”