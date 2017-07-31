"It’s just a bummer day for this whole Lowe’s team and we’ll get our Chevy ready for next week and go do it again." (Photo: Robbie Mays)

Jimmie Johnson crashed for the second straight week, making an early departure from Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway

Last week Johnson exited the Brickyard 400 after an accident that came as a result of a three-wide move he tried to make in the late going. Sunday at Pocono, Johnson made contact with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne early in the race and ended his day with a severely damaged car.



“It’s just hard racing,” Johnson said of the lap 58 incident. “We were going into Turn 3 and the guys were lifting and he just missed his marks a little bit and luckily, we didn’t crash. And then I was in the outside lane and losing some spots. I think the No. 5 (Kahne) washed-up into me and king of finished me off over there in Turn 3. It’s definitely not the day we wanted to have but I don’t think either one of those situations were intentional by any stretch. It’s just a bummer day for this whole Lowe’s team and we’ll get our Chevy ready for next week and go do it again.”



Kahne, who went on to finish 11th after his Indianapolis win a week ago, explained his side of what took place.



“With Jimmie he was high and everybody was going by him on the inside,” Kahne said. “And I followed the next car and I was like way lower than where the groove it and he still hit me.



“So, I wasn’t sure. I thought maybe he couldn’t steer because he had a problem or like something was flat because he obviously spun right after that. So, I’m not exactly sure what happened to him.”



Johnson has won three times this year and is securely in the playoff picture. Despite the back-to-back weeks of disappointment, his spot already secured in the championship season makes things a little easier to swallow.



“It helps,” he said. “It helps knowing that you are locked in, but at the same time I think we are missing a little bit of speed and then to have luck kind of not go our way the last few weeks; I mean we want the momentum going the right direction for us.



“We are getting close to the end of the regular season, so ideally, we would like to get things rolling. We have won championships a variety of ways. I know it’s a heck of a lot easier if you have some momentum on your side rolling into August and September.”

