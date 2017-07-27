This weekend’s schedule at Pocono Raceway will bring a different look to the racing weekend that will feature Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Sunday morning. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pocono Schedule

This weekend’s schedule at Pocono Raceway will bring a different look to the racing weekend.



Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will not have any on-track activities on Friday at the 2.5-mile triangle. A streamlined schedule of only two days pushes all practices to Saturday, with two sessions set. But the biggest wrinkle will come on Sunday, when qualifying will be held in the morning with the Overton’s 400 scheduled to begin only a few hours later.

As expected, the change from the norm of mostly three-day weekends is generating a wide range of reactions. Indianapolis has a two-day weekend for the Cup Series, but qualifying was held on Saturday following the XFINITY race.

"It's welcomed," answered Clint Bowyer when asked about his take. "They all need to be this way. There's no reason to string them out three, four days – sometimes a week. We have events that are a week long or even longer. In today’s day and age, I don’t see a need for it, especially when you can do it in two days like we’re doing this weekend. Twelve years I’ve been doing this and I’ve never been home on a Friday."

Kevin Harvick, Bowyer’s Stewart-Haas racing teammate, is also in favor of cutting down weekend schedules. The elimination of Friday on-track activities for the Cup Series will also afford drivers an opportunity to meet with fans through a variety of ideas tracks like Pocono are planning.

"It’s great to cut some of these days out of the weekend so that we can help improve the quality of life for those guys at home," Harvick said. "We had a great 'fan day' yesterday and those are quality interactions with the fans outside of the racetrack because you’re not in that competition mode. You can relax and have a good time. We got to play kids games and I’m cool with acting like a kid every once in a while."

There will be some decisions in preparation and setup teams will need to make in accordance to the truncated schedule.

"We have a pretty good handle on qualifying there, but this will be different in the sense that it means limited adjustments with impounding the cars following qualifying," said Matt Kenseth’s crew chief, Jason Ratcliff.

The importance of qualifying and starting near the front of the field is still key. But in another new format change, selection of pit stalls was tied to last weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway rather than to this Sunday’s qualifying session.

"It’s too bad our pit stall will be picked based off of last week’s qualifying effort, but getting a good starting spot will help make up for what could be a tough pit stall," said Kyle Larson, who qualified 25th for the Brickyard 400. "Starting up front also gives me a better opportunity to get into a rhythm early in the race and take care of the car."

So the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads into unknown territory this weekend, which will also be the case with next week’s trip to Watkins Glen International. It will be intriguing to see how things play out.

"As a sport, we will probably learn from our mistakes," said Ryan Newman. "It's being done in other series, so I think we're doing it for the right reason. I just hope there won't be any hiccups on Sunday."

Motor Racing Network - "The Voice of NASCAR" will have live coverage of both qualifying and the Overton's 400 on Sunday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) - with live streaming at MRN.com and on the MRN App.