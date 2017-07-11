Martin Truex Jr.'s dominating night in Kentucky put him on top of this week's Power Rankings. (Photo: Getty Images)

Driver Ratings

1. Martin Truex Jr.: They don't come more dominating in this era than the performance Truex Jr. put on Saturday night. He led 152 laps, swept all three stages and scored his third win of 2017.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 111.4

Points Standing: 2nd

Previous Ranking: 2nd



2. Kyle Larson: He had to pass 90 cars on Saturday night just to finish second, but Larson had one of the night's fastest rides. He started from the rear after missing qualifying through an inspection snafu for the No. 42 team but still knocked down yet another runner-up performance.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 105.9

Points Standing: 1st

Previous Ranking: 1st



3. Kyle Busch: Started from the pole and led 112 laps but once Busch lost the lead to Martin Truex Jr. he could do nothing to get it back and finished fifth with another missing lug nut found in post-race inspection for good measure.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 102.4

Points Standing: 3rd

Previous Ranking: 5th



4. Kevin Harvick: Consistently in the top 10 throughout the night for Harvick, who started seventh and took the checkered flag ninth in Kentucky.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 101.3

Points Standing: 4th

Previous Ranking: 3rd



5. Jimmie Johnson: His night was over just after the start of the second stage when Johnson got tangled up in an accident that also took out Brad Keselowski, adding another chapter to the Hendrick Motorsports driver's slow summer of 2017.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 91.1

Points Standing: 9th

Previous Ranking: 8th



6. Jamie McMurray: Got accused of being too aggressive by Denny Hamlin when the two made contact on the opening green flag. McMurray settled into a good rhythm the rest of the night and came home with yet another top 10 effort in Kentucky.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 90.6

Points Standing: 6th

Previous Ranking: 7th



7. Chase Elliott: He started 12th on Saturday but Elliott was able to pass cars and had to several times when he dropped back in the field through a variety of challenges. Wound up with a very impressive third-place run.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 94.8

Points Standing: 5th

Previous Ranking: 8th



8. Ryan Blaney: A top-10 finish for Blaney Saturday night after he started sixth in the Quaker State 400. Solid but not spectacular summed up the performance for the Wood Brothers Racing driver.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 89.9

Points Standing: 13th

Previous Ranking: 10th



9. Brad Keselowski: Frustration boiled over for Keselowski when he exited the race thanks to a crash that collected Jimmie Johnson. He made comments afterward it was time to make significant changes to the Cup car, which he later tempered on social media.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 95.7

Points Standing: 8th

Previous Ranking: 6th



10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: A mediocre follow-up to his Daytona win with a 14th-place performance at Kentucky. But at least it was better than last year's visit to Sparta when Stenhouse Jr. was the first one out of the race.



Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 77.0

Points Standing: 16th

Previous Ranking: 9th



Dropped Out: None